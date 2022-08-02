Half Year 2022 Greggs PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Roisin Currie - Greggs plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for taking the time to join us today for the Greggs interim results presentation. So firstly, I just thought it would be worthwhile to just let me introduce myself to many of you in the room. So I am the new CEO of Greggs. I've taken over the baton from Roger Whiteside at the AGM in May. It's lovely to meeting many of you for the first time, some familiar faces in the room, so that's also nice to see.



So a little bit about me. So I joined Greggs in 2010. So I've been with the business for 12 years. And during that time, I've had responsibility for the retail function, the people function and the property functions combined together at various points during that time. So hopefully, as I've undertaken various roles within the business, in terms of the strategic pillars going forward, I've played a key part in putting together that plan that we presented to you back in autumn of 2021. So as the new CEO, with the team, we feel really confident about those strategic pillars. We feel really confident about our ability