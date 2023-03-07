Preliminary Q4 2022 Greggs PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / NTS GMT

Roisin Currie - Greggs plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for taking the time to join us today for the Greggs' 2022 Preliminary Results Presentation. I have met a number of you here today. So for me, it's nice to see some familiar faces. But for those I haven't yet, I am Roisin Currie. So I took over the baton from Roger Whiteside as Chief Executive of Greggs in May last year at the AGM. And it's great to be here today presenting my first full set of results. I continue to be supported by a capable high-performing team driving forward at pace, including Mr. Hutton here.



The agenda today will be in the usual format. So I will outline the results and I say the RNS. And I will then hand over to Richard to take us through the financial performance. I will then provide an operational and strategic review and finish with our current trading and outlook for the year.



So in terms of the overview and the results we've announced today, really pleased to announce our strong financial performance in 2022 and good progress on our strategic priorities. As you can see on the