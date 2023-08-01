Half Year 2023 Greggs PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Roisin Currie - Greggs plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for the time to join us today for the Greggs' interim presentation. The agenda today will be in the usual format. So I will outline the half year performance that we've announced today. I will then hand over to Richard, who will take us through the financial performance, after which I will then provide an operational and strategic review, and I will finish with our current trading and outlook for the year. So we have delivered a continued strong performance in the first half of the year and are making good progress on our strategic priorities. As you can see on the slide, sales are up total sales just over 21%, and that is 16% on a like-for-like basis. underlying pretax profits have increased by just over 14% to GBP 63.7 million.



And we have an exceptional net income of GBP 16.3 million as a result of the settlement of our COVID business interruption insurance claim. And we've announced an increased interim dividend of 16p. In terms of our strategic progress, it's pleasing that we continue to remain positive with