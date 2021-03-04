Mar 04, 2021 / 08:40PM GMT

Taylor Combaluzier - Red Cloud Securities Inc. - Analyst



Hi, everyone. I'm Taylor Combaluzier, I'm a Mining Analyst at Red Cloud Securities. This session of our Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase will feature Getchell Gold. From the company, we have with us, Mike Sieb who's the President.



(Conference Instructions) And with that, I'll turn it right over to Mike to walk us through the story.



Mike Sieb - Getchell Gold Corp. - President & Director



Awesome. Thanks, Taylor. And if anybody hasn't been paying attention, Getchell Gold Corp. and the Fondaway Canyon Gold project in Nevada, I mean, it is one of the most prominent evolving stories in the region. So it is my pleasure today to walk you through it and show you the reason for that statement, the wonderful foundation that the project comes with, and the huge potential that we have proven, and that will keep on improving as we move forward for a very busy year this year.



So just looking at this first slide, you're looking at Fondaway Canyon proper in the middle of the photograph. Off in the distance