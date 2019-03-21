GN Store Nord A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 21, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Per Wold-Olsen



(presentation)



With this video, and the focus on our product history, it is a great pleasure for me to welcome you as Chairman of the Board. Welcome to GN Store Nord. Welcome to the 2019 Annual General Meeting.



As we tried to show you, this is a very special year for us. And we're going to dedicate a part of the AGM this year to the fact that we are now 150 years old, and GN Store Nord has undergone really big changes over the 150 years of our existence.



But as you heard, there's always been a core assignment for us to connect people all over the world. In the early years, it was a telegraph and Morse codes. And then it was radio waves and the early beginnings of mobile equipment. Today, we are based on advanced sound that facilitates communication among people. The way we say it is making life sound better.



The company, as you heard, was established on the 1st of June 1869 by C.F. Tietgen. He was behind many Danish companies in the 19th century. But I think GN is one of these companies that has continued a successful journey as an