Q1 2019 GN Store Nord A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Peter Justesen - GN Store Nord A/S-VP of IR&Treasury



Hello. Welcome all to GN's Q1 2019 conference call following our release this morning, Danish time, of GN's Q1 report. Thank you all for dialing in. We are extremely thrilled to be here and to have you on the call today.



Participating on today's call is, as always, RenÃ© Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio; Jakob Gudbrand, CEO GN Hearing; Marcus Desimoni, CFO of GN Store Nord; and myself, Peter Justesen, Head of IR and Treasury.



Today's conference call is expected to last about an hour as always. First, we'll go through the presentation we have uploaded on our website, gn.com. The agenda for the presentation itself is that Marcus will start off with financial highlights; then Jakob will provide an update on GN Hearing; RenÃ© will then provide an update on GN Audio; after which, we'll go back to Marcus for an update on financial guidance. After that, we hand over to Q&A with questions from the queue.



And with that very short introduction, I'm extremely happy to hand over to