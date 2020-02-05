Q4 2019 GN Store Nord A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Morten P. Toft - GN Store Nord A/S-VP of IR&Treasury



Hello. Welcome all to GN's Full Year 2019 Conference Call, following our release this morning, Danish time of GN's annual report. Thank you all for dialing in. It's great to have you on the call. Please stay on the line, in case your line turns quiet all of a sudden. We are relying on mobile networks for this call.



Participating on the call today is Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing; RenÃ© Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio; Marcus Desimoni, CFO of GN Store Nord; and myself, Morten Toft, Head of IR and Treasury.



Today's conference call is expected to last about 1.5 hours, where we'll go through the presentation we have uploaded on our website, gn.com. The conference call is divided into 3 parts. In part 1, we will give a historical view of the performance and achievements of the business by the 2017 to '19 strategy with a focus on 2019. In part 2, we will present our strategy for 2020 and beyond, leading into our midterm financial targets and specific financial guidance for 2020. In part 3