GN Store Nord A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 17, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Per Wold-Olsen - GN Store Nord A/S-Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, and welcome to GN Store Nord's AGM here in 2021. I'm Per Wold-Olsen, and as you know, I am Chairman of the Board of GN.



Last year, at the last moment, we had to cancel being present personally because of COVID-19. This year, we have known it was not going to be possible to have like a general meeting with a physical appearance. So today, unfortunately, it's 100% electronic, our AGM. Because of restrictions, unfortunately, I cannot travel to Denmark or be in Denmark. The Executive Management and the Chairman of the meeting, however, they are at our headquarters in Ballerup. So this is how the global pandemic has changed a lot of things also in our company, and I will come back to that a little bit later. I hope that in any event, the technology will work so that we will be able to give shareholders a good impression of how we have been faring over the last year at GN and how we expect developments to be in 2021 and in the future.



