GN Store Nord A/S to Acquire SteelSeries Call Transcript

Oct 06, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Henriette Wennicke - GN Store Nord A/S-VP of IR&Treasury



Hello. Welcome all to this conference call following our announcement this morning regarding the acquisition of SteelSeries. Thank you all for dialing in with such a short notice. Participating on the call will be Rene Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio; Ehtisham Rabbani, CEO of SteelSeries; Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing; Peter Gormsen, CFO of GN Store Nord; and myself, Henriette Wennicke, Head of IR and Treasury. The agenda for today will be a short presentation followed by a Q&A session. With these brief opening remarks, I'm happy to hand over to Rene.



Rene Svendsen-Tune - GN Store Nord A/S-CEO



Thank you, Henriette, and good morning to all of you, and thanks for joining this call. So today is a truly exciting day for GN, where we are now announcing the acquisition of SteelSeries. SteelSeries is a best-in-class company of premium software-enabled gaming gear and it's an ideal match for GN on our