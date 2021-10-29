Q3 2021 GN Store Nord A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Henriette Wennicke - GN Store Nord A/S-VP of IR&Treasury



Hello. Welcome all to GN's Q3 2021 Conference Call following our release this morning, Danish time. Thank you all for dialing in. It's great to have you on the call. Participating on the call is Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing; Rene Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio; Peter Gormsen, CFO of GN Store Nord; and myself, Henriette Wennicke, Head of IR and Treasury.



Today's presentation, which can be found on gn.com, is expected to last about 20 minutes, after which we'll turn to the Q&A session. The agenda for the presentation itself is that Peter will start off with group highlights. Then Gitte will provide an update on GN Hearing. Rene will provide an update on GN Audio, after which we'll go back to Peter for a financial update and guidance. After that, we hand over to Q&A with the questions from the queue.



And with that very brief introduction, I'm happy to hand over to Peter.



Peter La Cour Gormsen - GN Store Nord A/S-