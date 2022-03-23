Mar 23, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Henriette Wennicke - GN Store Nord A/S-VP of IR&Treasury
Good. I think we are ready to start. So a warm welcome from me to you all to our GN Store Nord Meet-the-Management event 2022. It's great to finally be here. We have been looking forward to welcome you all today to this special day for us. We have a lot of people in the room. It's sunny in Copenhagen, we have great weather, and we hope we'll have a great day. We also -- I know have a lot of people online. So welcome to everybody online as well. We have 2 different streaming options today online. So we have 1 where you can be passively just listening in and 1 active participation via Teams. And there, you can actually ask questions, raise your hands in Teams, and we will ensure that you will be able to also ask questions during today.
This is truly a hybrid event. It's a modern way of collaborating. And I'm sure that Rene and team down here will come back to this later in the day and all the benefits that's actually entails. But let me just briefly walk you through the agenda of today. We
GN Store Nord A/S Meet the Management Event (Virtual) Transcript
