Q3 2022 GN Store Nord A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Anne Sofie Staunsbaek Veyhe -



Hello. Welcome, everyone, to GN's Q3 2022 Conference Call, following our release this morning. Thank you all for dialing in. It's great to have you on the call. Participating on the call is Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing; Rene Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio; Peter Gormsen, CFO of GN Store Nord; and myself, Anne Sofie Veyhe, Head of Investor Relations, Treasury and M&A.



Today's presentation, which can be found on gn.com is expected to last about 20 minutes, after which we will turn to the Q&A session. The agenda for the presentation is that Peter will start off with group highlights, then Gitte will provide an update on GN Hearing. Rene will then provide an update on GN Audio, after which we will go back to Peter for a financial update and financial guidance. After that, we hand over to Q&A with questions from the queue.



And with that brief introduction, I'm happy to hand over to Peter.



Peter La Cour Gormsen - GN Store Nord A/S-CFO



Thank you, Anne Sofie. Good morning, everybody,