Q4 2022 GN Store Nord A/S Earnings Call (Danish) Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Anne Sofie Staunsbaek Veyhe - GN Store Nord A/S-VP of IR - Treasury and M&A



Hello, everyone, and welcome to GN's Full Year 2022 Conference Call following our release this morning. Thank you all for dialing in. It's great to have you on the call.



Participating on the call today is Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing; Peter Karlstromer, CEO of GN Audio; Peter Gormsen, CFO of GN Store Nord; and myself, Anne Sofie Veyhe, Head of Investor Relations, Treasury and M&A.



Today's presentation, which can be found on gn.com is expected to last about 20 minutes, after which, we'll turn to the Q&A session.



And with that brief introduction, I'm happy to hand over to Peter Gormsen.



Peter la Cour Gormsen -



Thank you, Anne Sofie. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining our full year 2022 call today.



Starting on slide 4 with a snapshot of the performance during the year. We delivered revenue of DKK 18.7 billion, equal to an organic revenue growth of negative 3%, while revenue growth was 18%,