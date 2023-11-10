Q3 2023 GN Store Nord A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Anne Sofie Staunsbaek Veyhe - GN Store Nord A/S-VP of IR - Treasury and M&A



Welcome, everyone, to GN's Interim Q3 2023 Conference Call. Thank you all for dialing in. It's great to have you on the call.



Participating on the call today is Group CEO, Peter Karlstromer; Group CFO, Soren Jelert; and myself, Anne Sofie Veyhe, Head of Investor Relations, Treasury and M&A. Today's presentation is expected to last about 20 minutes, after which we will turn to the Q&A session. You can find the presentation on gn.com.



And with that brief introduction, I'm happy to hand over to Peter.



Peter Karlstromer - GN Store Nord A/S-CEO



Thank you, Anne Sofie. Hello, everyone, and thanks for joining our call today. This is the first conference call we have since we announced our One-GN initiative on September 4. Since then, we have also announced our new executive leadership team, and we are making strong progress on the integration. We have been working towards this together for