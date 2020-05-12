Genocea Biosciences, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Genocea Virtual KOL Symposium on GEN-011 on Transforming T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors. Today's conference is being recorded. I'll now turn the call over to Chip Clark, CEO of Genocea. Please go ahead, sir.



William D. Clark - Genocea Biosciences, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Let me first express the hope that everybody in the audience is safe and well. Let me also express my gratitude for and pride with all of the Genoceans that we are here to represent today. When I think that it was just 18 months ago, or even less, that we decided to start a neoantigen cell therapy program and to be here today on the cusp of filing an IND with what we think is a potential best-in-class program is just really exciting.



So I will ask you, with that said, to heed this disclaimer because the Genoceans today will be making some forward-looking statements. After my brief introduction, I will turn things over to Dr. Eric Tran. Eric comes -- is a member of the Genocea SAB. He worked in