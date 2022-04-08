Apr 08, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
William D. Clark - Genocea Biosciences, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to talk about the initial clinical data from our TITAN study for GEN-011, our new kind of Autologous T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors.
Before I get into the bulk of the story, I'm going to just remind the audience that I will -- I and we will be making forward-looking statements today. And -- so please take note of that fact.
Let me provide you first and foremost with the bottom line, which is as follows: We have in hand some very promising initial findings from the first 5 patients dosed in our TITAN study. Specifically, we have consistently shown monotherapy clinical activity in very, very sick patients with checkpoint-refractory progressive disease. We also have a safety and tolerability profile that is acceptable in this context. And very importantly, we are already showing that our PLANET process for the production of GEN-011 lives up to its billing as highly reliable and applicable to any patient.
But as excited as we are
