Q4 2019 Giga-tronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Giga-tronics Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call. My name is Vanessa, and I will be operator for today. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. And I will now turn the call over to Traci Mitchell, Corporate Controller.



Traci Keiko Mitchell - Giga-tronics Incorporated - Corporate Controller & Principal Accounting Officer



Hi, everyone, and thanks for joining our quarterly and fiscal year earnings conference call. I'm Traci Mitchell, and I'm joined today by John Regazzi, our CEO; Lutz Henckels, our Chief Financial Officer and Executive VP.



Before we begin, I need to remind everybody that this conference call contains forward-looking statements concerning operating performance, future orders, long-term growth and shipments. Actual results may differ significantly due to risks and uncertainties, such as delays with manufacturing and orders for our ASGA, receipt or timing of future orders, cancellations or deferrals of existing orders, the company's potential need of additional financing,