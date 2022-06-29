Q4 2022 Giga-tronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 29, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

John R. Regazzi - Giga-tronics Incorporated - CEO, Secretary & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our fiscal '22 fourth quarter and year-end earnings call. I'm John Regazzi, the company's CEO. And I'm joined today by Mr. Rishi Mehta, our Vice President of Finance; and Dr. Lutz P. Henckels, our Executive VP, CFO and Chief Operating Officer.



Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that this conference call may include forward-looking statements, including statements about future results of operations and margins, future orders, growth and shipments. Actual results may differ significantly due to risks and uncertainties, such as delays with manufacturing and orders for our products and services, receipt or timing of future orders, cancellations or deferrals of existing orders, the company