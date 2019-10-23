Q3 2019 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Good day, and welcome to the Gjensidige Q3 2019 Results Presentation.



Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to this third quarter presentation of Gjensidige Forsikring. My name is Mitra NegÃ¥rd, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. As always, we will start with our CEO, Helge Leiro Baastad, who will give you highlights of the quarter; followed by our CFO, Jostein Amdal, who will run through the numbers in further detail. And we will have plenty of time for Q&A towards the end.



Helge, please.



Helge Leiro Baastad - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO



Thank you, Mitra. Good morning and welcome, everyone. I'm very pleased to report yet another solid set of results.



Starting with a few comments on our third quarter results on Page 2. We generated a profit before tax