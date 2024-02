Mar 23, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Gjensidige conference call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Mitra Negård. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Mitra Hagen Negård - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this conference call with Gjensidige. This is Mitra Negård speaking, Head of Investor Relations. With me on the line today is our group CEO, Helge Leiro Baastad; and our group CFO, Jostein Amdal. We will start with an opening remark from Helge Leiro Baastad, before we open up for Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



Helge, I pass on the word to you.



Helge Leiro Baastad - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO



Thank you, Mitra. Good morning, everyone. I really hope you are well and doing okay.



The ongoing situation in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak is a challenge for us all with wide implications for businesses and societies as a whole. Many countries around the world are locked