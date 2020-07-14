Q2 2020 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Gjensidige Q2 2020 Results Presentation. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Mitra Hagen Negard, Head of IR. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this second quarter presentation of Gjensidige. My name is Mitra Negard, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. As always, we will start with our CEO, Helge Leiro Baastad, who will go through the highlights of the quarter, followed by our CFO, Jostein Amdal, who will go through the numbers in further detail. And we will have plenty of time for Q&A towards the end. Helge, please?



Helge Leiro Baastad - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO



Thank you, Mitra. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. I hope you are healthy and well. Since our last earnings call, the pandemic situation has improved in our region. In other parts of the world, the development is worsening, making the path