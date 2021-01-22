Q4 2020 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Helge Leiro Baastad - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO



Okay. Good morning, and welcome again, everyone. A good set of figures could be repeated. I hope you all are healthy and well. We have put behind us an extraordinary year, dominated by the pandemic which has deeply affected the world. The Nordics has been spared for the worst impact so far, although we have had several infection waves. And we have yet to see the end of this. We are very pleased to see that despite the challenges and economic hardship, general insurance continues to be highly valued by our customers. And thanks to our strong product offering and dedicated employees, we have managed to generate very healthy results.



The pandemic has challenged us in many ways. But it also has given us the opportunity to demonstrate our ability to quickly adapt and respond to a new reality. Some shifts have come to stay. Others will be history once the vacation has been completed.



The Gjerdrum landslide at the end of the year was a national tragedy, reminding us of the infrastructure vulnerability and the need to put strong efforts into