Q1 2021 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this first quarter presentation of Gjensidige. My name is Mitra NegÃ¥rd, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. As always, we will start with our CEO, Helge Leiro Baastad, who will give you the highlights of the quarter; before our CFO, Jostein Amdal, will go through the numbers in further details. And we will have plenty of time for Q&A at the end. Helge, please?



Helge Leiro Baastad - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO



Thank you, Mitra. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. I hope you are healthy and well. We have started 2021 on a strong foot, continuing the good momentum from last year. The pandemic is still in progress, and many countries, including the ones where we