Q1 2021 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Gjensidige Q1 2021 Results Presentation. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd, Head of IR. Please go ahead.
Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this first quarter presentation of Gjensidige. My name is Mitra NegÃ¥rd, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. As always, we will start with our CEO, Helge Leiro Baastad, who will give you the highlights of the quarter; before our CFO, Jostein Amdal, will go through the numbers in further details. And we will have plenty of time for Q&A at the end. Helge, please?
Helge Leiro Baastad - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO
Thank you, Mitra. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. I hope you are healthy and well. We have started 2021 on a strong foot, continuing the good momentum from last year. The pandemic is still in progress, and many countries, including the ones where we
