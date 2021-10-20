Q3 2021 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this third quarter presentation for Gjensidige. My name is Mitra NegÃ¥rd, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. As always, we will start with our CEO, Helge Leiro Baastad, who will give you the highlights of the quarter; followed by our CFO, Jostein Amdal, who will go through the numbers in further detail. And as usual, we have plenty of time for Q&A towards the end.



Helge, please.



Helge Leiro Baastad - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO



Thank you, Mitra. Good morning and welcome, everyone. I hope you are healthy and well.



We are very happy to continue breaking records for our results, thanks to our solid brand, efficient operations and dedicated employees who put strong efforts in serving our customers every day.



Let's turn to Page 2 for some comments on our very solid third quarter results. We generated a solid before -- profit before tax of NOK 2.022 billion, of which NOK 1.804 billion in underwriting result. This is