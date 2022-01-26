Q4 2021 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

2021 Results Presentation Conference Call.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd, Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the fourth quarter presentation of Gjensidige.



My name is Mitra NegÃ¥rd, and I am Head of Investor Relations.



As always, we will start with our CEO, Helge Leiro Baastad, who will go through the highlights of the quarter; followed by our CFO, Jostein Amdal, who will go through the numbers in more detail. And we have plenty of time for Q&A after that.



Helge Leiro Baastad - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO



Thank you, Mitra. Good morning and welcome, everyone. I hope you are healthy and well.



We are happy to continue breaking records for our results, thanks to our solid brand, efficient