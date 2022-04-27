Q1 2022 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Everyone, and welcome to the first quarter presentation of Gjensidige. My name is Mitra NegÃ¥rd, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. As always, we will start with our CEO, Helge Leiro Baastad, who will give you the highlights of the quarter; followed by our CFO, Jostein Amdal, who will go into the numbers in further detail. And we have, of course, a lot of time for Q&A after that. Helge, please?



Thank you, Mitra. Good morning and welcome, everyone. The world has indeed changed with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Geopolitical uncertainty has risen to the highest level in decades. It's shocking and frightening to witness an unprovoked attack on a sovereign democracy country in Europe in 2022. Gjensidige is not directly impacted by the conflict. We have no direct risk exposure in Russia or Ukraine. Our investments in these markets are marginal, but the volatility in the global markets has, of course, impacted our returns this quarter