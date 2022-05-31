May 31, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Geir Holmgren
* Gisele Marchand
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Independent Chairman of the Board
* Helge Leiro Baastad
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO
* Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR
Gisele Marchand - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Independent Chairman of the Board
Good afternoon, and welcome to this short update on the CEO succession in Gjensidige. My name is Gisele Marchand, and I am the Chair of the Board in Gjensidige Forsikring. As you saw in the stock exchange release this morning, the Board of Gjensidige has appointed Geir Holmgren, as new Chief Executive Officer in Gjensidige. Geir will assume the position on the second of January next year. He will succeed Helge Leiro Baastad, who will retire from the position as stipulated in the employment contract. Helge will continue to hold the role of CEO until Geir joins Gjensidige.
I'm very pleased
