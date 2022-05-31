May 31, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 31, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT



Good afternoon, and welcome to this short update on the CEO succession in Gjensidige. My name is Gisele Marchand, and I am the Chair of the Board in Gjensidige Forsikring. As you saw in the stock exchange release this morning, the Board of Gjensidige has appointed Geir Holmgren, as new Chief Executive Officer in Gjensidige. Geir will assume the position on the second of January next year. He will succeed Helge Leiro Baastad, who will retire from the position as stipulated in the employment contract. Helge will continue to hold the role of CEO until Geir joins Gjensidige.



I'm very pleased