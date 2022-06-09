Jun 09, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the first of the few insight sessions we plan to run the rest of the year and into the next. My name is Mitra NegÃ¥rd and I'm Head of IR. The topic of today's session is Gjensidige's ambitions in the mobility space and how we have and will continue to seize attractive opportunities in the wake of a changing landscape.



With me here today are our 2 speakers, our CEO, Helge Leiro Baastad; and our Executive Vice President and Leader of the Private segment, RenÃ© FlÃ¸ystÃ¸l. The presentation will take approximately 20 minutes. We will open up for questions after the presentation. Our CFO, Jostein Amdal, will join us in this session together with the