Q1 2023 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this first quarter presentation of Gjensidige. My name is Mitra Negard, and I am Head of Investor Relations. We will start this session with our CEO, Geir Holmgren giving you the highlights of the quarter; followed by our CFO, Jostein Amdal, going into the numbers in further detail. And we have plenty of time for Q&A afterwards. Geir, please.



Geir Holmgren - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO



Thank you, Mitra, and good morning, everyone. As we saw in the press release published this morning, we are transforming our organizational structure to further enhance operational excellence and strengthen our position to become a leading general insurance company in the Nordics and Baltics.



Let us have a look at the highlights of the changes on Page 2 before discussing our first quarter results. Gjensidige has a very strong position today. Thanks to our deeply customer oriented culture and unique competencies, and also due to our solid