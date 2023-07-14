Jul 14, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Second Quarter Presentation of Gjensidige. My name is Mitra Negard, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. We will start the session today with our CEO, Geir Holmgren, who will give you the highlights of the quarter, followed by our CFO, Jostein Amdal, who will discuss the numbers in further detail. And we have plenty of time for a Q&A after that. Geir, please.
Geir Holmgren - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO
Thank you, Mitra, and Good morning, everyone. We have put behind us a busy quarter, implementing the changes we announced in April. The new organization structure is now in place. We have defined and filled all senior management position and have a strong, highly motivated and very competent management team in to run our operations. The latest addition to our executive management team is our new Chief Technology Officer, [Johan Rustad]. He has extensive experience from technology sector, and I'm looking very much forward to
Q2 2023 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 14, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...