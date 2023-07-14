Q2 2023 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Second Quarter Presentation of Gjensidige. My name is Mitra Negard, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. We will start the session today with our CEO, Geir Holmgren, who will give you the highlights of the quarter, followed by our CFO, Jostein Amdal, who will discuss the numbers in further detail. And we have plenty of time for a Q&A after that. Geir, please.



Geir Holmgren - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO



Thank you, Mitra, and Good morning, everyone. We have put behind us a busy quarter, implementing the changes we announced in April. The new organization structure is now in place. We have defined and filled all senior management position and have a strong, highly motivated and very competent management team in to run our operations. The latest addition to our executive management team is our new Chief Technology Officer, [Johan Rustad]. He has extensive experience from technology sector, and I'm looking very much forward to