Q3 2023 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the third quarter presentation of Gjensidige. My name is Mitra Negard, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. As always, we will start with our CEO, Geir Holmgren, who will give you the highlights of the quarter; followed by our CFO, Jostein Amdal, who will go through the numbers in further detail. And of course, we will have plenty of time for Q&A afterwards.



Geir, please?



Geir Holmgren - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - CEO



Thank you, Mitra, and good morning, everyone. We have put behind us a quarter marked by extreme weather events in many places around the world, including our