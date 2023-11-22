Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 22, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Mitra Hagen NegÃ¥rd - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Head of IR



(presentation)



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Gjensidige's 2023 Capital Markets Day. My name is Mitra NegÃ¥rd, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, you will hear that we at Gjensidige are ready to release the full potential in our operations. We will present our ambitious goals for the next 3 years. And we will take you through how our operational and strategic priorities and strong capabilities will enable us to deliver on these.



We have 6 speakers here today, all members of Gjensidige's executive management team. We will start with our CEO, Geir Holmgren, who will give you the highlights of our ambitions and how we will achieve them. The next presenter on the stage is Janne Flessum, who leads our Strategy and Group Development division. She will discuss key trends and how we plan to navigate in the industry landscape. Rene Floystol, who leads our Private division, will share with you how we plan to enhance growth and profitability for our Private business in Norway and Denmark.



We will