Graincorp Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 19, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Graham John Bradley - GrainCorp Limited - Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. It's just coming up to 10:00, and it's time for us to commence our meeting this morning. I'm Graham Bradley, and as Chairman of GrainCorp, I'd like to welcome you all here to the Annual General Meeting of GrainCorp Limited. Thank you all for attending this morning. I think if we'd known we could have turned on the rain, we might have held this meeting in Dubbo or somewhere where it really needs it out west. Today's AGM is being webcast, and I'd like to welcome those who are listening online.



We have a quorum of shareholders present, so I formally open GrainCorp's AGM concerning the financial year ended 30 September 2018. In accordance with our usual practice, cameras and recording devices are not to be used during the meeting, and I would ask everyone to turn their mobile phones to silent. I ask any photographers who may be present to complete their photographs as quickly as they can to allow the meeting to proceed.



Media representatives are welcome to remain in attendance. However, this is a