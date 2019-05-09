Half Year 2019 Graincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GrainCorp Limited HY '19 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 9th of May, 2019.



I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Luke Thrum. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Luke Thrum - GrainCorp Limited - Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs & IR



Thanks, Rachel. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our first half results for FY '19. The call today is being webcast and is on our website at the moment, and we'll have an archive on the website later today.



So today we'll be hearing from Mark Palmquist, CEO; and Alistair Bell, Group CFO, and there will be an Q&A afterwards. So then I'll hand over to Mark.



Mark L. Palmquist - GrainCorp Limited - CEO



Great. Thanks, Luke. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining. You will see the agenda. We certainly want to go through our half year results. I'll talk about them a little bit deeper in our