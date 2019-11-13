Full Year 2019 Graincorp Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Alistair G. Bell

GrainCorp Limited - Group CFO

* Luke Thrum

GrainCorp Limited - Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs & IR

* Mark L. Palmquist

GrainCorp Limited - CEO



Conference Call Participants

* Belinda Moore

Morgans Financial Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* David Pobucky

Macquarie Research - Analyst

* Grant Saligari

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of the Consumer Staples, Discretionary Retail & Agriculture and Director

* James Ferrier

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Industrial Analyst

* Jordan Rogers

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Former Director and Small Caps Research Analyst



Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the GrainCorp Limited