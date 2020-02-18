Graincorp Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 18, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Graham John Bradley - GrainCorp Limited - Chairman of the Board



Well good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's now 10:00 a.m., and it's time to commence our meeting. I'm Graham Bradley, and as Chair of GrainCorp, I want to welcome you to our 2020 Annual General Meeting. It's our 21st AGM since the company was listed on the ASX.



Thank you all for attending today. And our AGM today is being webcast, and I welcome those who are listening online. We have a quorum of shareholders present, so I formally open GrainCorp's AGM for the financial year ending 30th of September 2019.



In accordance with our usual practice, cameras and recording devices are not to be used during the meeting. So I'd ask any photographers who have yet to take their photographs to please complete that and let the meeting proceed. Media representatives are here and are welcome to remain in attendance, but as this is a shareholders' meeting, questions during the meeting will only be taken from registered shareholders or proxy holders. There will be an opportunity for the media to ask questions at the conclusion of the