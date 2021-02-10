Graincorp Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Peter Ian Richards - GrainCorp Limited - Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and fellow shareholders. Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of GrainCorp Limited. I'm Peter Richards, Chairman of the Board, and I thank you for joining our first virtual online AGM. It is now 10:00, the nominated time for the meeting, and I have been advised by the company secretary that a quorum of shareholders is present, not that I can see you, so I declare the meeting open.



This AGM will be very different from our previous AGMs, but we are pleased to be able to provide our shareholders the opportunity to participate in this meeting in a way that is safe and responsible.



Before proceeding with the formal parts of the meeting, on behalf of GrainCorp, I'd like to respectfully acknowledge the many traditional owners of the land on which we are located today. For those of us at GrainCorp's head office here in Sydney, these are the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. We pay our respects to the elders past, present and emerging.



I would now like to introduce GrainCorp's Board of Directors to