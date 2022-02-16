Graincorp Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Peter Ian Richards - GrainCorp Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and fellow shareholders. Welcome to the AGM of GrainCorp Limited. I am Peter Richards, Chairman of the Board, and I thank you for joining our second virtual AGM.



We felt that a virtual meeting would deliver the best experience for the greatest number of shareholders relative to the risks of a large gathering at this time. We are pleased to be able to provide our shareholders the opportunity to participate in this meeting in a way that is safe and responsible.



It is now 10:00, the nominated time for the meeting. And I've been advised by the Company Secretary that a quorum of shareholders is present, so I declare the meeting open.



Before proceeding with the formal parts of the meeting, on behalf of GrainCorp, I would like to respectfully acknowledge the many traditional owners of the land on which we are all located today. For those of us at GrainCorp's head office in Sydney, these are the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to elders past, present and emerging.

