Nov 15, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GrainCorp Limited Fiscal Year 2022 Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Robert Spurway, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.
Robert J. Spurway - GrainCorp Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Good morning, everyone. As said, I'm Robert Spurway, Managing Director and CEO of GrainCorp; and together with Ian Morrison, our Chief Financial Officer; we look forward to taking you through the FY '22 results, some commentary on our strategy and our outlook.
Before we start, though, I do just want to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet. For those of us here in Sydney, that's the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging.
I also will follow through on the pack for those that are following on screen and refer to the page numbers. Whilst we'll start on Page 6, I just want to highlight the fact that at the start of the pack, we've got some background slides on about
Full Year 2022 Graincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 15, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...