Full Year 2022 Graincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GrainCorp Limited Fiscal Year 2022 Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Robert Spurway, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



Robert J. Spurway - GrainCorp Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone. As said, I'm Robert Spurway, Managing Director and CEO of GrainCorp; and together with Ian Morrison, our Chief Financial Officer; we look forward to taking you through the FY '22 results, some commentary on our strategy and our outlook.



Before we start, though, I do just want to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet. For those of us here in Sydney, that's the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



I also will follow through on the pack for those that are following on screen and refer to the page numbers. Whilst we'll start on Page 6, I just want to highlight the fact that at the start of the pack, we've got some background slides on about