Graincorp Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Peter Ian Richards - GrainCorp Limited - Independent Chairman



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and my fellow shareholders. Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of GrainCorp Limited.



I'm Peter Richards, Chairman of the Board, and I'd like to thank you for actually joining us today without the need to having to go virtual. So thank you very much.



Today's meeting is also being webcast, and I'd like to those who are listening online. It is 10:00, the nominated time for this meeting. I've been advised by Annerly that we have a quorum. We do. Thank you. So I declare the meeting open.



Before we commence the official business of the meeting, a reminder that cameras and recording devices are not to be used during the meeting. Media reps are welcome to remain in attendance, however, as this is a shareholders meeting, questions during the meeting will only be taken from registered shareholders or proxy holders.



And in the event of an emergency or an evacuation, please exit via the doors at the back of the room and follow the instructions of the hotel staff. This