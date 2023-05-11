Half Year 2023 Graincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Robert J. Spurway - GrainCorp Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us here at the GrainCorp Half Year Results Call. For those of you following the investor deck online, I will refer to the page numbers as we go through the pack. And just starting with Page 3, as we begin, I do want to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we meet. For those of us here in Sydney, that's the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I pay my respects to their elders past and present.



If we flip over the page to Page 4, before we deliver our half year result, I do want to start by talking about safety at GrainCorp and acknowledging the tragic loss of a colleague at a fatal truck accident at our Moree site in April. [Phillip Burns] worked at GrainCorp for 3 years and was a valued member of our team. I passed