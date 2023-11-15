Full Year 2023 Graincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Robert J. Spurway - GrainCorp Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome back to those that have followed us for some time, and welcome to anyone new joining the call for the first time.



Before I start, I'll just acknowledge Page 3, where GrainCorp would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we meet. For those of us here in Sydney, that's the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to elders, past and present.



This morning, you'll hear from myself and our Chief Financial Officer, Ian Morrison, as we share the GrainCorp results for financial year 2023.



Moving to Slide 4 on the pack. I think the numbers speak for themselves. It was excellent all-around performance and an outstanding result from GrainCorp. EBITDA of $565 million,