Oct 25, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Fibra Danhos Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's conference over to Elias Mizrahi, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Elias Mizrahi Daniel - Fibra Danhos - Executive Assistant to the CEO



Hi, good morning, everyone. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Fibra Danhos' 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. We issued our quarterly report yesterday. If you did not receive a copy, please do not hesitate to contact us and be aware that they are also available on our website and on the Mexican Stock Exchange website.



Before we begin the call today, I would like to remind you that forward-looking segments made during today's conference call do not account for future economic circumstances, industry conditions and company performance and financial results. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. All figures included herein were prepared in