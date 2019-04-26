Q1 2019 Georgia Capital PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, Priscilla. Thank you, everybody, for joining our call, our trading update for the Q1. I will talk about the key highlights, what we had in the quarter on capital allocations and acquisitions. Giorgi, our CFO, will talk about the performance of our portfolio companies. And then I will wrap up with the macro outlook -- with macro and outlook going forward, what we should expect.



So let me start with most important number, which I want to draw your attention, is our total return. In a way, that shows that we are -- one of the most important number in terms of the -- what value we have