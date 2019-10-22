Q3 2019 Georgia Capital PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Now I'd like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Irakli Gilauri. Please go ahead.



Irakli Gilauri - Georgia Capital PLC - Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Thank you, everybody, for attending the Q3 trading update. Today, I will talk about the macro GCAP performance in terms of the NAV development and capital allocations.



Giorgi, our CFO, will talk about the performance of our portfolio companies and devaluation. In the end, I will wrap up, and we will have a Q&A session as always.



So let me start with some macro overview. We had a -- an upgrade from S&P from BB to -- BB- to BB which is -- we think that in -- considering the development in the region and globally, we are getting upgrades is a very good news.



We also had a -- and the upgrade was mainly related to this resilience