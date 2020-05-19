Q1 2020 Georgia Capital PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the first quarter 2020 analyst investor call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you, the conference is being recorded today.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Irakli Gilauri. Please go ahead.



Irakli Gilauri - Georgia Capital PLC - Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Welcome everybody to our Q1 trading update. Today, we're going to talk about 5 topics. It's the situation in Georgia, the epidemic as well as macro, we will give you updates on our strategy, tuning up the strategy vis-a-vis to COVID in background, what we have, then we will talk about the NAV development in Q1. Giorgi, Our CFO, will talk about portfolio companies and performance of our portfolio companies. And in the end, I'll talk about the recommended final exchange offer for GHG.



And let me start with the first topic on the COVID growth in the country. The country handled this so far extremely well, the virus situation. We have a little achievement to this excellent handling was due