Full Year 2021 Georgia Capital PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Irakli Gilauri - Georgia Capital PLC - Chairman & CEO



Let me go through the, first of all, the key highlights and then, Shako can you go back so that we just -- yes, we'll go back to key highlights, strategic developments, what we had. Then Nino will talk about the macro and COVID update. And then Giorgi will talk about the Q4 results overview, NAV development and valuation, as well as in the end, I will do the hard job to wrap up everything. And then we will have a Q&A session.



So let's start the presentation against our key highlights of the year 2021 is the sale of the 80% equity interest in the water utility company for highly $180 million. As you remember, in November 2020, we updated our shareholders with our strategic priorities. And the key priority was to sell one of our strategic assets in order to validate our NAV.



We did validate that it was 30% premium to the recent valuation of third-party recent valuation. So we have the 100% of the water utility was valued as $225 million equity value, which was a 30% premium.



Also the