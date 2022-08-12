Aug 12, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Irakli Gilauri - Georgia Capital PLC - Chairman & CEO
We are very happy to have you all here. Let me go through the agenda, what we will be talking today. Shalva, can you turn this to agenda slides. So we will start with the macro update. Nino, our Chief Economist, will give you the review of what's been happening in general macro and most of you know that macro has been doing extremely well. So Nino will talk about that. Then I will talk about the first half performance. And I will talk about as well the valuation overview -- sorry, Giorgi will talk about the valuations and overview of our portfolio companies. He will talk about liquidity and dividend outlook, and then I will do wrap up. So let's start with Nino and -- sorry, here is some key highlights before Nino kicks in with her macro presentation.
So we have -- an EBITDA per share in Q2 is flat, it's up 0.2%. But actually, if you look at the post-Q2 events where you had a big appreciation of lari continue to appreciate in Bank of Georgia. Share price being repriced pretty aggressively. We are actually up 4.4% since the end of the quarter
Half Year 2022 Georgia Capital PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
