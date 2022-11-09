Q3 2022 Georgia Capital PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Irakli Gilauri - Georgia Capital PLC - Chairman & CEO



(technical difficulty)



We'll talk about the company results and valuation of portfolio companies. And then (inaudible)



As usual, we'll have a Q&A session in the end.



(Operator Instructions)



So to give you some key highlights of the quarter. NAV per share is up 8.2% in Q3. In pound terms is up 25.5%. That's due to the pound weakness and large strength that was a result of the large increase in NAV per share in sterling terms.



We continue to receive the regular dividends from our portfolio companies. We received about GEL 32 million in Q3. In total, year-to-date, we received nearly GEL 85 million. So it's nice to see a continuation of the dividend inflows after the pause we had during the COVID times and dividends have been flowing pretty steadily to Georgia Capital.



We also did, in Q3, buyback of our Eurobonds. We bought back around more than $100 million of bonds, $65 million of which we have canceled. We are pleased with the final purchase of our bonds where we bought 0.88 on a dollar