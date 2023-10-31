Q3 2023 Georgia Capital PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Irakli Gilauri - Georgia Capital PLC - Chairman & CEO



Giorgi will talk about the -- our CFO, who'll talk about portfolio results and liquidity and the dividend income outlook.



So let me start with the recent development. Our most important measurement in EBIT per share has grown in the quarter by more than 5%. That's due to the Bank of Georgia's excellent performance, mainly was driven by that. So our NAV per share stands nearly at GEL 77 per share.



Our another important measurement, what we follow our NCC ratio. This is our -- basically the leverage ratio this has been down significantly by 8.5 percentage points year-over-year. So it reached our targeted 15%. So it's closer to our target of 15%, is at 15.9%. And over the quarter, it was also down by 1.5 percentage points. So good results on deleveraging. As a result of deleveraging and the pro forma improved performance, we got upgraded by S&P from single B+ to BB-. That's also a good